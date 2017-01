2 days ago

Markets are expecting a Trump economic miracle with real GDP growth estimates of 4% per year and more. The cheerleaders cite tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation unleashing a wave of new economic activity. But that's not where growth comes from, argues Rudi Fronk and Jim Anthony, cofounders of Seabridge Gold, as they discuss some basic contradictions in Trumponomics.